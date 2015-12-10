UPDATE 2-China auto sales growth to quicken to 5-7 pct in 2016 on tax cut

* 2015 sales to hit 3 percent growth forecast

* November car sales grew at fastest pace in 2 years

* Small-engine segment gained 29 percent (Recasts with forecast for 2016, full year 2015)

By Winni Zhou and Jake Spring

BEIJING, Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China are expected to grow 5-7 percent in 2016, faster than the 3 percent increase anticipated for this year, the head of the nation's automakers' association said, thanks to a tax cut for small-engine cars.

"Three percent expansion is not normal as it's falling behind GDP growth," Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, told reporters on Thursday. "Sales for next year will be better than this year."

The government's decision to halve the sales tax on small engine vehicles from Oct. 1 to the end of 2016 is predicted to boost sales in the world's largest auto market through next year, but analysts say it merely pulls forward growth and will drag down the market in 2017 and 2018.

Vehicle sales in China grew at the fastest pace in two years in November, rising 20 percent from a year earlier, the association said. It had earlier forecast a 3 percent growth in vehicle sales for 2015, and Dong on Thursday reaffirmed that.

A second month of strong gains confirms that cutting the tax on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or below is driving a rebound in sales, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth.

Sales of cars in that segment grew 29 percent in November year-on-year and gained 1.9 percentage points in passenger car market share compared with the previous month, the association said.

November's increase in overall car sales was the largest since October 2013 and compared with an 11.8 percent rise in October and a 2.1 percent increase in September.

Sales rose 3.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Reflecting the broader market, individual automakers including General Motors, Toyota Motor, Ford Motor and Nissan Motor previously reported strong sales for November. Honda Motor led the major brands with a 32.7 percent rise year-on-year for the month.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)