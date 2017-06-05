UPDATE 1-GM China sales slip for second month in May as old model phased out

* GM sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
* Sales decline 3.7 pct y/y in January-May
* GM phased out older Buick Excelle model
(Adds context, Toyota and Nissan sales)
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on
Monday said its sales in China fell in May for a second
consecutive month, as the U.S. automaker phased out its older
generation Buick Excelle in the high-volume small sedan segment.
The U.S. company, China's second-largest foreign automaker
behind Volkswagen AG, sold 294,425 vehicles in May,
0.3 percent fewer than in the same month a year earlier.
In the first five months of the year, GM said its sales fell
3.7 percent to 1.48 million vehicles.
The automaker introduced the current generation Excelle GT
in 2015 but until recently continued selling older Excelles at a
discount to compete with lower-cost Chinese rivals.
Overall auto sales in China, the world's largest auto
market, rose 4 percent for January to April, according to the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, which has yet to
report May data.
Analysts said the car market is normalizing after a steep
rise in sales last year, due to a tax cut on small-engine
vehicles that is now being phased out and leading to weaker
year-on-year comparisons.
On Monday, Japanese competitor Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said its May sales grew 5.7 percent.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)