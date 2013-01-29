Coming of age: China's used car market outpaces new sales growth

* Used car sales seen doubling by 2015
* Potential revenue stream for foreign automakers
* Chinese brands may feel further squeeze from foreign used
cars
By Fang Yan and Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Jan 30 Used car sales in China grew
faster than new car sales for a second straight year in 2012,
and should account for half of all sales within seven years as
the world's biggest autos market matures.
While new cars still outsold used vehicles by more than 3 to
1 last year, they are sputtering after a period of breakneck
growth, and the potential for the pre-owned market to be the
industry's growth engine is prompting foreign automakers to open
more used-car outlets.
A key target for them are buyers like Jiang Meng, a
32-year-old office worker in the southeastern city of Guangzhou,
who this month went shopping for a sport utility vehicle, and
hadn't considered a second-hand car until she came across a used
car dealer run by Nissan Motor Co's local joint
venture.
"I wanted an SUV, but I wasn't sure of getting a used one
until I stepped into the store. There are so many models and
they offer a warranty," said Jiang, who traded in her 2-year-old
Nissan Tiida sedan for a 4-year old silver Qashqai. The deal
cost her 25,000 yuan ($4,000). A new Qashqai is priced at around
189,000 yuan.
"The car was very clean inside and outside and it drives
very well. Many of my friends thought it's new," she said.
GROWTH ENGINE
Still in its infancy, the loosely regulated used car market
is dominated by thousands of domestic traders. Deals are often
struck at auto fairs in stadium-sized halls or open-air markets
where car quality can be questionable and pricing opaque.
Nevertheless, in a first survey of the used car market by
Nielsen and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers,
almost a third of those planning to buy a car said they would
consider a pre-owned vehicle.
Foreign carmakers paid little attention to the pre-owned
market as they sought to win market share by selling new models
to China's newly wealthy. Also, in a market where annual sales
were just 3.1 million as recently as 2005, there weren't many
used cars available.
That's now changing as cars bought during China's auto boom
are beginning to age, and as rising incomes draw drivers into
buying a second, third or even fourth car.
Just 4.8 million used cars were sold last year, while 15.5
million new cars rolled out of showrooms, according to data from
the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), an official
industry group that tracks used car sales. But the used car
market's growth of almost 11 percent outpaced new car sales
growth of 7.1 percent.
Over the next three years, used car deals are expected to
more than double to 10 million, and catch up with new car sales,
at around 35 million, by 2020, CADA deputy secretary general
Shen Rong has forecast.
In the United States, the used car market is around four
times the size of the new car market in sales volumes.
EXPANDING OUTLETS
To tap that growth, foreign automakers are expanding their
used car sales operations, which consumers say is bringing more
security to what has been a decidedly grey market. Foreign
brands tend to hold their resale value better than local models.
"Our used car volume has been picking up steadily even
though it's still small. We're well prepared for the explosive
growth in the coming years," said Gao Jie, deputy manager for
the used car business at Nissan's China venture.
Nissan's used car centre in Beijing last year shifted a
record 10,000 vehicles, 20 times the volume it did in 2006 when
it opened for business. The company is adding two more stores,
bringing its total to five.
BMW AG, General Motors, Volkswagen AG
, Audi AG and Toyota Motor Corp all have
opened used car outlets, offering buyers warranties and detailed
information on the car, including a record of any previous
accidents.
The growth market has attracted AutoTrader Group, a
U.S. auto sales website, which in November acquired a 21.8
percent stake in Bitauto Holding Ltd, whose taoche.com
provides pricing information for more than 200,000 used models -
from BYD Co Ltd's Flyer, at 3,800 yuan
($610), to a used Rolls-Royce Ghost that costs 4.10 million
yuan.
Local tycoons are getting into the business, too, with Chen
Xiao, ex-chairman of GOME Electrical Appliances, and others
opening a 26,000 square meter used car supermall, Car King, with
an eye on further expansion.
BRAND LOYALTY
The used car business is seen as a crucial revenue stream
for foreign automakers as new car sales have slowed to
single-digit growth after Beijing scrapped incentives for
consumers at the end of 2010.
A high-growth used car market may be less welcome for
indigenous brands such as BYD and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
, which are already being squeezed by cheaper models
made by foreign-local joint ventures.
"Those joint venture brands, such as Sail, are grabbing
market share from Geely and Chery in lower-tier
cities," said Sheng Ye, an analyst at auto industry consultancy
Ipsos, referring to the GM's China venture model. "They will be
squeezed more if used GM or VW cars get in there, too."
At the Shanghai-based Car King store, most of the used cars
on offer are foreign marques, with warranty, 24-hour emergency
service and German maintenance technicians on hand. Buyers can
also return the car within a week.
For the foreign automakers, the used car business can also
cultivate brand loyalty, win new customers and drive up new car
sales.
"A used car is a good option if you can get it at a
professional dealer outlet. When I'm ready for a BMW, I'd go for
a second-hand as well," said Jiang Meng.