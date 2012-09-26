Toyota plans to produce no cars in China in Oct -paper

TOKYO, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp has
indicated to its main parts makers that it plans to halt car
production in China during October as rising anti-Japan
sentiment in the country hurts demand, the Asahi newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Toyota will also halt all vehicle exports to China from
Japan, the paper said, without citing its sources.
A Toyota spokesman in Tokyo could not immediately confirm
the report.
Separately, Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday it
would suspend car production at its Chinese joint venture from
Sept. 27, three days earlier than a scheduled holiday from Sept.
30 to Oct. 7.