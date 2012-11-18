With too many kids, Chery Auto lives off Beijing benefits

| BEIJING/SHANGHAI
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 19 Chery Automobile Co
, once China's largest home-grown auto maker, is
relying on government subsidies to turn a profit while domestic
rivals Great Wall Motor Co and Geely
Automobile Holdings pull ahead.
The divide between winners and losers in the world's biggest
auto market shows the value in focusing on fewer products and
brands to get more bang out of the investment buck - a strategy
Ford Motor Co used to avert bankruptcy in 2009.
"All indigenous brands were neck-and-neck in competition 4
to 5 years ago. But those with a focused product strategy and a
c a utious a p proach are now ahead," said Sheng Ye, associate
research director for Greater China at industry consultancy
Ipsos.
Research by state-owned China Lianhe Credit Rating Co shows
that Chery would have lost money in each of the past three years
were it not for government subsidies. The losses for 2009 and
2010 are noteworthy because auto sales soared then, thanks to
Beijing's incentive programmes.
The company recorded profit of 66 million yuan ($10.59
million) in 2009 and 240 million yuan in 2010, according to the
report from Beijing-based Lianhe. That means it would have been
deep in the red if it were not for the 633 million yuan and 1.12
billion yuan in subsidies it received in those two years.
Chery spokesman Huang Huaqiong said the company has made
substantial investment in technology and is now adjusting its
brand strategy, and he expressed confidence that performance
would improve.
Ipsos's Ye said Chery could have remained a front runner if
it had focused on building up its low-cost brand QQ, its first
hit model, which has been labeled a copy of General Motors Co's
Chevy Spark.
Instead, it rolled out dozens of new models with little
differentiation and even created two additional brands, Riich
and Rely, which never caught on.
"It's easy to win a fight if you have more kids," Chairman
Yin Tongyao often used to say about his multiple-brand strategy.
But his numerous offspring are struggling.
Chery's sales are down 13 percent year-to-date, more than
double the 6 percent decline it recorded in 2011, when the auto
maker sold 641,700 vehicles, according to official data.
A STRETCH
Warren Buffett-backed BYD is also
suffering from over-stretching. After entering the auto market
in 2003, the former battery maker quickly expanded into other
businesses, such as solar panels and most recently solar energy
storage facilities. It even makes and sells light bulbs.
This year, BYD's net income is set to plunge as much as 98
percent due to weak car sales as well as sluggish solar panel
and cell phone businesses.
A BYD spokeswoman declined to comment on the financial
performance but said the company was "very optimistic" about the
future of its electric vehicles.
Great Wall Motor, which started off as a tiny workshop
making cheap pickup trucks 20 years ago, has become China's top
SUV and pickup maker. Its net profit more than doubled to 1.5
billion yuan in the third quarter, three times what Chery made
in all of 2009-2011.
A Great Wall spokeswoman credited the company's focused and
cautious approach for its success.
Geely, which had a bumpy start with several unpopular
models, has emerged as a front runner after fine-tuning its
brand strategy five years ago, releasing hit models such as the
EC7 sedan and GX7 SUV.
Its acquisition of Australian gearbox maker Drivetrain
Systems International in 2009 has also helped lift the quality
of its cars. Its year-to-date sales are up 13 percent, nearly
twice as much as the overall car market.
A Geely spokesman cited the company's broad supplier base
and investment in technology among the reasons for its success.
Chery in September announced a major reshuffle of its
business, including folding the unpopular Riich and Rely brands
into the group.
BYD has sharpened its focus on green cars, recently rolling
out a financing package that allows fleet operators to buy its
pricy electric car e6 in installments.
But engineering a turnaround will not be easy, especially in
a slowing market.
"BYD and Chery are moving in the right direction. But how
things will turn out will depend on how well these measures will
be executed," said Zhang Xin, an analyst with Guotai Junan
Securities.