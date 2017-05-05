China's C919 jet lands successfully after maiden flight

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
SHANGHAI May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet landed successfully in Shanghai after an 80-minute maiden flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's 737 and the Airbus A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai, Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage: