Baidu denies CEO faces travel ban

BEIJING Feb 23 Baidu Inc, the Internet firm behind China's largest search engine, on Thursday denied media reports that said CEO Robin Li was subject to a travel ban.

A crackdown on corruption in China, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, has ensnared a number of high profile executives and sparked media speculation about others.

Last month, Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua went missing after leaving his hotel in Hong Kong and is now believed to be in mainland China.

Taiwanese news site Bowen Press reported on Wednesday that Baidu CEO Li had been banned from travelling outside China.

A Baidu spokeswoman denied that Li faced a travel ban. Stories in Chinese media reporting the travel ban were later removed.

Bowen Press was not available for immediate comment.

Baidu will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)