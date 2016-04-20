CORRECTED-Baidu says completed around $155 mln fundraising for new video business affiliate

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
(Corrects to show video business an affiliate, not subsidiary, and will operate independently)
BEIJING, April 20 Baidu Inc has completed raising around 1 billion yuan ($154.69 million) for a new video business affiliate, it said in a posting on its microblog on Wednesday.
Baidu Video will operate independently of Baidu. It will also be separate from online video-streaming service iQiyi and group-buying service Nuomi, a Baidu spokeswoman said.
($1 = 6.4646 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Stephen Coates)
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: