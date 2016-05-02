China probes search engine Baidu over student's death

BEIJING May 2 China's Internet regulator said
on Monday it will send an investigation team to Chinese search
leader Baidu Inc over the death of a university
student, who had used the search engine to look for treatment
for his cancer.
Wei Zexi, 21, died last month of a rare form of cancer.
He had turned to Baidu to look online for the best place for
treatment, finding a department under the Second Hospital of
Beijing Armed Police Corps which offered an experimental form of
treatment that ultimately failed, according to state media.
Before dying, Wei had posted criticism online accusing Baidu
of promoting false medical information, as well as the hospital
for misleading advertising in claiming a high success rate for
the experimental treatment, state radio said.
"Wei's family says they trusted the treatment because it was
promoted by one of the military hospitals which are considered
credible, and the attending doctor had appeared on many
mainstream media platforms," state radio said.
The regulator said in a short statement Wei's case had
attracted widespread attention on the Internet.
It, along with the health ministry and State Administration
for Industry and Commerce, would investigate Baidu over the case
and "handle it in accordance with the law" and publicise its
findings.
Baidu said in a statement it deeply regretted Wei's death
and sent its condolences to his family.
"Baidu strives to provide a safe and trustworthy search
experience for our users, and have launched an immediate
investigation of the matter," it said.
The company added it welcomed the investigation and would
fully cooperate.
Reuters was not able to reach the hospital for comment.
Baidu has been in trouble before for medical related issues.
This year, it was criticised for selling management rights
for an online forum related to haemophilia to an unlicensed
private hospital, which then used the platform for
self-promotion and deleted comments that challenged its
credentials, the official Xinhua news agency said.
In 2010, China's state-run television accused Baidu of
promoting counterfeit drugs through its search engine.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)