Online threat to China's UnionPay outweighs foreign card rivals

By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Chinese bank card operator
UnionPay, which may soon have to defend its near monopoly
against Visa and MasterCard, faces a much bigger
threat from online payment providers such as Alipay, and is
upgrading its systems to meet the danger.
Shored up by a raft of protectionist measures, the
state-backed company has grown in just over a decade from an
unknown name to a true heavyweight, commanding 50.6 percent of
all the global cards in circulation in 2013, according to the
Nilson Report statistics newsletter.
China said last month it would open its credit card market
to foreign players following a World Trade Organization ruling
in 2012 that it discriminated against U.S. card firms.
The prize for the foreign companies would be access to what
is projected to become the biggest card market in the world by
2020. Transactions were already around 32 trillion yuan ($5.22
trillion) in China in 2013, according to data from the People's
Bank of China.
But analysts say the obstacles to a successful foreign
invasion of UnionPay's dominant card position are considerable,
as UnionPay charges merchants much lower rates than the Western
card companies - as low as 0.04 percent, compared with
MasterCard's 0.60-1.85 percent in Britain for certain cards.
"The low rates in China will make entry by foreign players
extremely difficult as business cases will not stack up, based
on the lower rates," said James McKeogh, a partner in consulting
at KPMG China.
A more immediate and perilous threat comes from online
payment firms like Alipay, a unit of giant e-commerce company
Alibaba, which already dominates a parallel and growing
payment universe that rivals the traditional card set-up.
ALIPAY CHALLENGE
In less than three years, Alipay has grown to control nearly
half of China's online third-party payment market, tapping the
hundreds of millions of Chinese still without a credit card.
That market commanded gross merchandise volume of 17.2 trillion
yuan ($2.8 trillion) in 2013, according to estimates from
iResearch.
UnionPay, on the other hand, commands a mere 11.9 percent of
that market and faces competition from over 250 new online
providers that have been awarded licences from Beijing as it
aims to stimulate consumer demand.
Alibaba told Bloomberg on Wednesday it was open to working
with eBay Inc's PayPal to expand its payment options, a
plan that could magnify Alipay's reach and put further pressure
on UnionPay.
With the opening of the market, Li Ye, an analyst at
Analysys International, believes that with government support,
Alipay could even challenge UnionPay's offline payment
dominance.
"Alipay is well placed to become the next UnionPay," said
Li.
UnionPay is nevertheless putting up a fight. Last month it
started working with airlines Lufthansa, Emirates
, Etihad and Air Holland to provide payment services
for online airline tickets through its cards for the first time.
In September, it teamed up with Samsung in
near-field-communication payment (NFC), which lets users pay by
tapping their phones on a device available at local shops.
UnionPay's company spokesman said it plans to "deepen its
transformation into a market-orientated firm. And embrace market
competition."
But Alipay is also trying to clinch a deal with Apple
on its own NFC payment system, a senior executive from
Alibaba told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
Alipay also has the advantage of being at the heart of the
freewheeling, profitable and fast-growing Alibaba empire, which
just eight weeks ago pulled off the world's biggest-ever IPO in
New York.
UnionPay comes from a much more restrictive lineage, a
product of government policy, so there are a lot of zero
commission transactions that keep a lid on profit.
