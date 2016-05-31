China's banks ramp up compliance as global push hits snags

* Top 4 China banks add 71 offices to global network since
2012
* Expansion exposes weakness in banks' risk, compliance
systems
* Banks subject to probes in Europe, ordered to improve in
U.S.
* Banks up compliance budget in 2016, half by 20% or more
-survey
* Still shortcomings in expertise, technology, culture
By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang
BEIJING, June 1 China's biggest banks are
beefing up their risk management and compliance programmes,
following a series of high-profile judicial investigations and
regulatory probes in the United States and Europe.
These legal and regulatory headaches are likely to be a drag
on their aggressive overseas expansion until suitable anti
money-laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) controls are
in place, bankers and compliance experts say, but they are
taking action.
A survey by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, which provides
compliance services to China's big state-owned commercial banks
and smaller financial services companies, showed that about half
expect to increase their compliance budgets by 20 percent or
more this year, and the rest will raise it by a lesser amount.
"Chinese banks are going through a learning curve," said
Ellen Zimiles, Global Head of Investigations and Compliance at
Navigant Consulting in New York. "They're going to have to come
up to standards if they're going to have branches in the United
States and Europe."
China's top four banks, which together control $700 billion
of overseas assets, have added more than 70 branches and offices
to their global network in the last three years, following
Chinese businesses abroad and extending their reach in countries
from the Czech Republic to Chile.
The expansion has exposed shortcomings.
Last year the U.S. Federal Reserve instructed both Bank of
China Ltd (BoC) and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
to improve their AML procedures.
Their failings pale next to the abuses some European banks
have been recently fined for by U.S. authorities, but a senior
banking source said the deals BoC and CCB struck with the Fed
would likely prevent them opening new branches or lines of
business for at least three years.
In Spain, six Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
(ICBC) bankers were arrested in February,
suspected of facilitating money laundering and fraud. The bank
has said it implemented AML regulations and operated strictly
within the law.
In Italy, prosecutors are seeking a trial for BoC officials
in a money laundering investigation into billions of euros
allegedly smuggled back into China. BoC has denied
any wrongdoing.
Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based watchdog,
estimated that in the decade between 2004 and 2013 China was the
world's biggest source of illicit outflows, accounting for about
28 percent of the $4.885 trillion in illicit funds moving from
the 10 biggest source economies.
CULTURE CLASH
The banks are responding with more training and an overhaul
of their compliance systems.
BoC said it was implementing a three-year plan to provide
special AML training for management and staff, with the aim of
producing 200 certified AML specialists.
In its deal with the Federal Reserve, CCB agreed to revamp
its transaction controls, oversight and reporting.
ICBC said last year it had improved its AML systems and
supervision of overseas institutions, measures it said
"effectively prevented the anti-money laundering compliance risk
and reputational risk".
Each ICBC overseas branch has an AML mechanism compliant
with local regulation, a Beijing-based ICBC spokesman told
Reuters.
In 2015, ICBC Europe purchased an advanced European AML
monitoring system to enhance the bank's AML mechanisms in
Europe, the spokesman said.
However, one foreign regulator who is responsible for
overseeing Chinese lenders in an Asian geography, said the big
state banks still lacked adequate risk management, experienced
officers, and international staff in central compliance
departments.
"Chinese banks have much lower compliance standards than
foreign banks," the regulator said.
Even China's own banking regulator warned lenders in April
about "the complexities" of operating overseas, and asked them
to increase on-site due diligence for offshore borrowers.
"There's the desire and the need to adopt these practices,
they just may not have the experience," said Tom Brown, senior
vice president for LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
There is also, said Brown, a tendency among Chinese banks to
prefer homegrown technology, rather than include
tried-and-tested third-party solutions as part of their due
diligence and compliance procedures, as is common with Western
banks.
Perhaps the biggest challenge, however, is changing the
culture at banks where compliance has long played second fiddle
to new business generation.
"It's important that compliance people serve an independent
role and can go head-to-head with a business person," said
Zimiles.
That remains a work in progress.
"The branches don't always listen to us," said a banker at
the foreign branch credit risk department at the headquarters of
a big state-owned commercial lenders.
"It's a thankless job. There's constant conflict with the
business side," the banker said.
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Michelle
Price in Hong Kong; Editing by Will Waterman)