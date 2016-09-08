RPT-Reliance of smaller Chinese banks on interbank funds raises credit worries

(Repeats item first carried late on Thursday)
* Mid-sized, smaller banks account for half of interbank
trading
* Smaller banks are borrowing for investments, shadow-bank
loans
* Permanent rise in interbank rates would raise cost of
funding
By Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 8 A growing reliance by smaller
Chinese banks on cheap short-term funds from bigger peers is
raising the risk of a credit crunch and prompting regulators to
push the banks towards more stable funding.
China's mid-sized and smaller banks accounted for half of
the trading value in the interbank market in each of the three
quarters ended June, data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade
System (CFETS) shows.
China's top four banks, including Agricultural Bank of China
and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, accounted for less than 20 percent even though they
own 40 percent of China's $26 trillion in banking assets.
Brokers and securities firms made up the rest.
While the larger commercial banks mainly use customer
deposits - a stable and long-term funding source - to make
loans, over the past year smaller Chinese lenders have been
aggressively borrowing from local rivals to raise funds for
investments and risky but lucrative shadow-bank loans.
Many of the banks classify the shadow-bank loans as
investments to minimise the impact on their bank capital
buffers.
"A lot of the credit is going into financial asset
purchases. So the creditor is unfortunately being used to fund
an investment," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at
Capital Economics in Singapore.
If some of those bets turn bad and the small banks are faced
with a liquidity crisis, the problem would reverberate across a
banking system already concerned with the highest level of
non-performing loans since the global financial crisis and a
deterioration in asset quality.
"The smaller banks look more vulnerable at the moment. They
have poured a lot of money into shadow banking sector where ...
operating conditions have become tougher for a lot of firms,"
Evans-Pritchard said.
Although the smaller banks are not classified as systemic -
able to bring down the entire banking system if they fail - some
are quite large. For instance, China Minsheng Banking Corp
, with a stock-market value of $49 billion and total
assets of more than $793 billion, is bigger than Standard
Chartered Plc.
Ninety-seven percent of the value of interbank trading was
in overnight or seven-day funds in each of the last three
quarters, CFETS data shows.
Citing figures from the People's Bank of China (PBOC),
Moody's ratings agency said small and medium-sized banks had
increased their reliance on interbank funding to 10.4 percent
and 10.9 percent of their total funding respectively in the
first two months of this year from 9 percent and 9.4 percent a
year earlier.
Analysts said the concern is that a large portion of this
debt is being used to increase investments, including shadow
loans.
China Everbright Bank, for instance, boosted
total investments in the first-half of 2016 by 39 percent from
the end of 2015 to 1.3 trillion yuan ($194.70 billion) - roughly
the same as Portugal's 2015 GDP. Its loan growth was 12.3
percent.
Its deposits from banks and financial institutions through
interbank lending rose 33 percent, while customer deposits rose
9.2 percent, the filings showed.
China Everbright Bank did not publish a breakdown of the
source of funding for its investments. It did not respond to a
request for comment.
CENTRAL BANK DILEMMA
Traders said concern about the reliance on short-term funds
prompted the central bank last month to push banks for the first
time since February towards the use of the longer-dated and more
expensive 14-day reverse repurchase agreements.
"The short-term cost of capital will be affected if the
expectation of the future of this policy remains unchanged," a
treasury department official at a mid-sized bank said, referring
to the central bank's money-market operations.
A permanent rise in interbank interest rates would raise the
banks' cost of funding and squeeze profit margins, which in turn
would hurt their bottom line at a time when they are already
under pressure from shrinking capital buffers and net interest
margins.
Greater use of interbank lending makes banks more reliant on
one another and more sensitive to counterparty risk, which in
turn increases the threat of contagion if a bank fails, Moody's
said in a report last month.
"We are going to be in a situation where Chinese banks just
refuse outright to finance each other through this interbank
lending market," said Patrick Chovanec, managing director and
chief strategist at New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management.
"So, the pressure goes right back on to the PBOC."
While the central bank wants to guide banks away from an
over reliance on very short-term borrowings, it is also wary of
the potential for a credit crunch, so it has been injecting cash
into money markets via seven-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements in the last few days.
"The intention is not to cause a liquidity shock ... but
they also want to start reigning in these (leverage) risks. What
we are seeing now is the PBOC trying to smooth over the
process," said Jonas Short, head of NSBO Policy Research in
Beijing.
($1=6.68 yuan)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Engen
Tham: Editing by Lisa Jucca and Neil Fullick)