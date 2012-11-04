Foreign banks hope China's new leaders will loosen up regulators

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Nov 5 For all the hopes that China's forthcoming
leadership change will herald a new wave of market reforms, foreign bankers
don't expect to get the level playing field they crave any time soon.
Trends are positive, but progress can be frustratingly slow.
"My outlook is basically optimistic, particularly in the medium term. The
near term is always always uncertain," Christian Murck, president of the
American Chamber of Commerce in China and independent director of J.P. Morgan
Chase (China) Ltd, told Reuters.
A lighter regulatory touch on bond writing, derivatives and funding channels
are seen as crucial to foreign banks' growth in China.
But the best they can hope for in the short term is that the new faces in
the Communist Party's standing committee adopt a broadly pro-reform stance that
gradually works through to front-line regulators, whose discretion on licensing
and product approval can mean the difference between feast and famine.
"The attitudes that they take towards whether market reform needs to be
accelerated again is absolutely crucial," Murck said.
Foreign banks in China had their best year ever in 2011. After-tax profits
grew 115 percent to 16.7 billion yuan ($2.68 billion) in 2011, according to a
survey of 41 banks by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).
Onerous regulation and unequal treatment compared to domestic rivals still
restrain their growth. Foreign banks' assets rose by 24 percent last year, but
their share of China's total banking assets remained under 2 percent.
"Officials would like to say it's a level playing field for the foreign
banks, but in fact that's still not exactly the case," said a senior financial
services professional with experience working with foreign banks in China, who
requested anonymity for fear of offending the Chinese authorities.
"Every year they do relax things a bit more. They give you one or two more
products every year, but not all in one go," he added.
FUNDING SHORTAGE
Foreign banks consistently struggle to fund their lending in China. They are
subject to the same 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio that governs their local
counterparts. But attracting deposits is a much greater challenge due to the
slow and difficult process of receiving approvals to open new branches.
"Our branch network is nowhere near complete. We need to expand further to
meet the demands of our clients," said an Asian banker, who declined to be
identified because he is not authorised to speak to media.
"It's like, how many years do we need to wait to open a branch here?"
Consequently, most foreign banks rely on their offshore head offices for a
large portion of their funding. But China's tight capital controls mean that
increases in capital, via debt or equity, require regulatory approval.
China expanded the aggregate long-term debt quota for foreign banks earlier
this year, but banks still want more. The State Administration
of Foreign Exchange has cut short-term debt quotas in recent years, according to
the European Chamber of Commerce's 2012 position paper on financial services.
Chinese authorities want foreign banks to rely on local sources of funding.
But the chamber noted that China's onshore forex funding markets are still
immature. A foreign bank whose offshore parent could borrow dollars at the Libor
rate may pay 30-40 basis points more to borrow dollars onshore.
WAITING FOR GREEN LIGHTS
Gaining access to the lucrative bond underwriting business ranks at the top
of foreign banks' wish list, according to PWC's survey. China's bond market has
nearly doubled in size since the end of 2009, with total bonds outstanding
reaching 24.1 trillion yuan at the end of September.
But as of mid-2011, only three foreign banks - HSBC, Standard
Chartered, and JP Morgan - were approved to underwrite
Chinese government bonds, which make up the largest share of the market. That
compares to 57 domestic banks.
New rules brought in last year established a process to allow foreign firms
to underwrite commercial paper and medium-term notes in the corporate bond
market - the fastest growing segment of China's bond market. But so far only
HSBC has been approved, though it is not permitted to serve as lead underwriter.
Foreign banks would also like to leverage their expertise in derivatives, a
strictly regulated area, to sell structured products in China aimed at corporate
treasurers or wealthy individuals. These investment products use derivatives
like options or swaps to connect the value of the product to movements in
interest rates, currencies, commodities, or equities. But approvals to roll out
such products can often take months or years.