WRAPUP 1-China's Wen urges breakup of bank monopoly as growth slows

* Premier Wen says big banks make profits too easily
* Break-up may unlock more credit to private sector
* Q1 economic growth likely to be slowest since mid-2009
April 4 China's premier called the country's big
banks a monopoly that needed to be broken to get money flowing
to cash-starved private firms, as the nation's economy appears
to have skidded to its slowest growth in three years.
China's state banks make money "far too easily", state media
quoted Premier Wen Jiabao as saying on Tuesday, in comments that
reignited debate over the role of banking in cushioning the
descent of the high-flying economy, the world's second largest.
"Frankly, our banks make profits far too easily. Why?
Because a small number of major banks occupy a monopoly
position, meaning one can only go to them for loans and
capital," China National Radio quoted Wen as telling local
businesses at a roundtable discussion.
"That's why right now, as we're dealing with the issue of
getting private capital into the finance sector, essentially,
that means we have to break up their monopoly," the radio news
service reported Wen as saying on its website.
Wen's comments came as a senior economic official, citing a
"related research agency", revealed the economy might have grown
8.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the
slowest growth since the second quarter of 2009, when China
began to accelerate out of the global financial crisis. The
official GDP figures are due to be released next week.
Such a result would be in line with private economists'
forecasts - and with efforts by Chinese policymakers to engineer
a gradual slowdown in the economy, which had been speeding along
at an unsustainable rate of more than 10 percent two years ago.
As the economy has slowed, the role of state banks in
rationing credit has come more into focus. They prefer to lend
to other state firms, starving smaller entrepreneurial companies
that must then borrow from informal lenders at high rates.
Only last week, Beijing approved financial reforms for
Wenzhou - known as the country's cradle of private enterprise -
to encourage private investment in local banks.
Experts said the need for further steps was apparent, though
it remained to be seen whether the views of Wen, due to step
down next year in China's biggest leadership change in a decade,
would translate into action under the new leadership.
"The basic need for drastic financial reforms is clear,"
said William Overholt, senior research fellow at the Kennedy
School of Government at Harvard University and author of "Asia,
America, and the Transformation of Geopolitics."
"This is a time in China's economic history where future
growth, and future jobs, depend heavily on small and medium
enterprises and the private sector."
The Big Four banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China, Bank of China, Agricultural
Bank of China and China Construction Bank
, have long maintained a stranglehold on virtually
every aspect of the financial services industry.
OPENING DOOR WIDER
In another move to usher more capital into the economy,
China also announced it would widen a major channel for inward
foreign investment in Chinese markets, expanding a quota for
foreign institutional investment by $50 billion to $80 billion.
In addition to boosting the qualified foreign institutional
investor scheme (QFII), which is currently nearing its limit,
China said it would allow foreign investors to plough more of
their offshore yuan holdings into mainland securities.
The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme
(RQFII), is being boosted by 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion), the
China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
In past years, Beijing has carried out a range of reforms in
cities such as coastal Wenzhou. Last month, the Cabinet approved
a pilot project it hopes will one day form a cornerstone of
nationwide financial sector reforms.
China has cut its annual growth target to 7.5 percent this
year, an eight-year low and a pace Beijing hopes will give it
room to push through structural reforms, though many economists
expect the pace of growth to pick up from the second quarter.
Economists also expect the central bank to continue to cut
the amount of cash that commercial lenders must hold as reserves
to crank up credit expansion, but the chances of a near-term cut
in benchmark interest rates look slim.
Under the banking reform being tested in Wenzhou, private
investors will be encouraged to buy into local banks and to set
up financial institutions such as loan companies and rural
community banks, the State Council has said.
Beijing hopes it will enable hungry small businesses - vital
to employment - to access finance more easily and cheaply.
"The central government is unified on this, and you've seen
the Wenzhou experiment ensue," Wen was quoted as saying.
"I think Wenzhou has had some successes, that should be
replicated nationally. In fact, some can immediately be kicked
off countrywide."
'WORSE THAN THE MAFIA'
Allowing private investors to lend via legal entities will
help Beijing tame an underground lending market, where
annualised interest rates can hit 100 percent. This market was
worth 2.4 trillion yuan ($381 billion) at end-March 2010, or 5.6
percent of total lending, according to People's Bank of China.
Many private businesses turn to grey-market lending because
they lack connections to access loans at official rates, which
primarily flow from state-owned banks to state-owned enterprise.
The idea of a financial reform zone emerged late last year
after media reports surfaced about Wenzhou entrepreneurs who had
gone into hiding or committed suicide after they were unable to
repay high interest on under-the-counter loans.
The local central bank branch estimates underground lending
in Wenzhou at 110 billion yuan. About a third of that is used
for real economic activities, with the rest going to speculative
investments, according to media reports.
"It's worse than the mafia," Harvard's Overholt said,
referring to punitive borrowing costs. "When you control
inflation by high reserve ratios, what the banks do is cut off
everybody but their biggest clients."
"The financial system is strangling them."