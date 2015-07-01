Tough outlook for China's mid-tier banks after rate cuts

* Mid-tier banks keep deposit rates high to attract clients
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, July 1 Scrambling to attract funds in a
downward market, Chinese mid-sized banks are offering deposit
rates above those offered by larger rivals, a tactic that is
going to hit their profit much harder while loan rates continue
to fall.
China's central bank announced on Saturday it was cutting
its one-year deposit and lending rates by 0.25 percent each to 2
percent and 4.85 percent respectively.
Hankou Bank Co, a small lender based in the central city of
Wuhan, immediately moved to trim its one-year deposit rate but
set it at 3 percent, the maximum allowed under current rules.
Bank of Nanjing Co set its one-year deposit rate
at 2.58 percent, while Huishang Bank set it at 2.66 percent.
Meanwhile, big state-owned players such as Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and China
Construction Bank were able to offer just
2.25 percent as depositors perceive them as safer.
With the central bank's one-year benchmark lending rate set
as low as 4.85 percent, the pressure on profit margins could be
twice as hard for the smaller banks than for the big banks,
Barclays analysts said.
"The price war, the oldest tactic that banks use to attract
deposits, is becoming more difficult," said Lou Lili, head of
strategy at Evergrowing Bank Co, an emergent lender with 850
billion yuan ($137.10 billion) in assets.
Barclays estimates the most recent rate cut will shrink net
profit at top lender Bank of China by 0.9 percent in 2015 and
3.5 percent in 2016.
But mid-size player China Minsheng will see its net profits
shrink 1.8 percent this year and a 8.2 percent next year,
Barclays said.
Narrowing net-interest margins - the difference between
interest generated from loans and that paid to depositors - are
jeopardising income earned from lending activities, said Zhang
Jianhua, acting governor at Beijing Rural Commercial Bank Co.
"The golden age of banking of the last 10 years is over," he
told a conference last month.
The banks also face tough competition from trust and wealth
management companies that offer much higher cash returns.
To counteract this trend, smaller banks have started to lend
more to micro enterprises and to the agricultural sector,
businesses supported by the government but which also carry
greater risk.
Evergrowing Bank increased its pre-provision operating
profits by 30 percent in the first quarter of this year by
changing its loan structure, Lou said.
That may not be enough. "Banks will shrink, especially their
deposit-taking and lending businesses," said Gao Jian, former
vice governor of China Development Bank. "Small and mid-tier
banks are facing bigger trouble, and a greater possibility of
bankruptcy."
($1=6.20 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Lisa Jucca.)