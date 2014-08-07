Chinese banks get serious about risk of bad debts swell

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 8 Chinese banks are scrambling to
get on top of bad debts they have downplayed for years, cutting
off riskier borrowers, further tightening lending terms and, in
one case, deploying teams of investigators to assess the risk of
loan defaults.
China's banks keep reporting bad loan levels well below what
most analysts consider realistic, but their recent actions
suggest the slowing economy may be squeezing borrowers and
lenders harder than thought only a few months ago.
China's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications
, assembled research teams last month to
look over the assets of troubled borrowers in Zhejiang province,
according to bank sources and an internal document. The province
is a hotbed of China's credit stress.
BoCom denied that special teams had been set up or that
there was any surge in potential bad loans in an email to
Reuters. The bank said it had always placed great importance in
its risk control efforts.
Bankers from other major listed lenders said they were
further cutting lending to riskier borrowers, in particular
smaller private companies.
"We're lending almost exclusively to state-owned enterprises
in our department at the moment, because it's just seen as the
least risky," said a senior loan officer at the Bank of China
Ltd . The banker, who would not be named
because he is not authorised to speak to the media, added that
the bank had also raised the bar for state-owned firms, in
particular by demanding more collateral.
Bank of China could not be reached for comment on changes to
its lending practices.
Lawyers for banks say increasing numbers of transactions
fall through because of lenders' last-minute risk worries.
A senior lawyer, who works for Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) among others, said
only a third of the financing deals she had been asked to work
on were actually completed this year.
This compares to 70 percent in the last two years, she said.
The lawyer declined to be named because she is not
authorised to speak to the media.
An ICBC spokesman said the bank had not changed its approach
to risk and the value of its non-performing loans was low.
In March, Reuters reported that Chinese banks had become
unsettled by some highly publicised defaults and were toughening
terms for highly indebted borrowers or those plagued by
overcapacity.
Now it appears that banks are moving one step further,
effectively cutting off many private firms from financing.
Regulators may welcome signs that banks have become more
diligent in assessing risk, but it is bad news for policymakers
and China's near-term economic prospects.
Beijing has been counting on consumption and a services
sector dominated by private firms to take up the slack as it
aims to cut industrial overcapacity and China's over-reliance on
large state-financed investment projects.
While manufacturing and exports have been improving in
recent months, a surprisingly weak service sector survey this
week cast doubt on market assumptions that the world's
second-largest economy would stabilise this year around
Beijing's 7.5 percent growth target.
WRONG RATIOS
The average bad-loan ratio for Chinese commercial banks
reached a three-year high of 1.08 percent at the end of June,
above the regulator's 1 percent red line, but still below most
analysts' estimates which range as high as 5 percent.
Bankers and analysts expect bad debts to rise further as the
slowing economy makes it harder to repay loans taken out during
the Beijing-orchestrated lending binge to soften the impact of
the global financial crisis and there are signs this rise could
be faster than banks may have anticipated only a few months ago.
Chinese firms remain under intense credit pressure, with
strong demand for short-term debt, including high-yielding
shadow banking instruments like bankers acceptance notes.
ASSESSING THE DAMAGE
Sources told Reuters BoCom's management had grown
increasingly concerned about a potential surge in bad loans in
some regions in mid-July. In response, it set up teams to assess
the situation in Zhejiang, Shandong, Fujian, Hubei and Guangdong
provinces, according to two people with direct knowledge of the
matter and an internal document reviewed by Reuters.
Each team was assigned different tasks, such as checking
borrowers' assets, data collection and drafting tailor-made
recovery plans for troubled borrowers, the document showed.
Increased attention to bad debts and loan recovery should
ensure banks maximise the value of their loan books. They have
been selling off bad debts cheaply but major lenders now want to
recover as many of them as possible.
"I think it is a good thing," said Chen Xingyu, a banking
analyst from Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. "It'll help
clarify the situation, so they can take appropriate action."
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Pete
Sweeney and Tomasz Janowski)