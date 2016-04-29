China's Baosteel Group says U.S. Steel accusations groundless

SHANGHAI, April 29 China's Baosteel Group said
on Friday that three accusations by U.S. Steel Corp
against the company, including that it had stolen commercial
secrets, were groundless and not based on facts.
"In particular, the charges claiming that Baosteel stole
commercial secrets from U.S. Steel is rootless speculation and
subjective assumption, and could even be described as an absurd
statement," Baosteel said in an emailed statement.
"Baosteel has not and will never steal to obtain
technology... The charges...were also disrespectful and
besmirching to Baosteel and its research staff."
U.S. Steel Corp on Tuesday launched a campaign to prevent
imports from China's largest steel producers, calling on
regulators to investigate dozens of Chinese producers and their
distributors for allegedly conspiring to fix prices, stealing
trade secrets and circumventing trade duties by false labeling.
