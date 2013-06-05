With big U.S. pork buy and diet shift, China now asks: 'Where's the beef?'

| DACHANG, China, June 6
DACHANG, China, June 6 With more money in their
pockets, millions of Chinese are seeking a richer diet and
switching to beef, driving imports to record levels and sending
local meat firms abroad to scout for potential acquisition
targets among beef farmers and processors.
The need to feed the world's most populous nation has seen
Chinese firms gobble up foreign dairy, sugar and cereal
producers, and Shuanghui International's $4.7 billion bid last
week for top U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods is just
the country's latest food 'land grab'.
Beef could be next on the menu as Chinese opt for the
protein-rich meat, which is seen as a higher quality product
than pork, the nation's staple. While pork and poultry remain
China's meats of choice, beef consumption is growing rapidly as
hot-pot restaurants, Korean barbecue joints and burger bars set
up across the country.
Chinese consumers are also more wary about cheaper local
meat products after a series of recent food safety scandals -
from bird flu to rotting pig carcasses in Chinese rivers. This
has tightened beef supplies and pushed up local prices by almost
a third last year. Prices in February hit a record 51 yuan
($8.31) per kg.
All of which is making imports more affordable - good news
for major beef producers such as Australia and New Zealand - and
encouraging Chinese firms to look overseas to secure future
supplies.
"There are many companies closely following this market and
looking for the right time to come in. One of the major reasons
is food safety," said a consultant who advises Chinese
agribusinesses.
One state-owned agribusiness firm is in talks with a foreign
beef supplier and eyeing future overseas production, he said,
asking not to be named because the information is commercially
sensitive. "They want to start importing beef as a first step.
If they see an opportunity, they could build a processing
facility or make an acquisition in the United States or
Australia," he added.
Chongqing Grain Group, a state-owned business that has
expanded aggressively overseas in recent years, plans to invest
in breeding beef cattle in Australia, its president Hu Junlie
said, without giving further details. Tianjin Dawnrun Beef, too,
has been buying up rivals to expand its business and is looking
to breed cattle in Australia, said a company official.
Australia and New Zealand are the two leading beef exporters
to China, and are likely to be where Chinese firms will look
first to invest, industry experts said. Major beef suppliers in
Australia include Australian Agricultural Co Ltd and
the local unit of Japan's Nippon Meat Packers Inc.
Alliance Group Ltd and Silver Fern Farms are two of
New Zealand's largest meat processors.
A STRUGGLING INDUSTRY
China's beef imports soared in January-April to more than
75,000 tonnes, more than 10 times those in the same year-earlier
period, and look set to far outpace initial forecasts. That's
still just a fraction of China's total consumption of around 5.6
million tonnes a year, but the proportion is set to swell.
"Domestic beef prices are going up faster than the import
price," said Joy Tang, China manager at Meat and Livestock
Australia. "The gap is closing."
Traditionally the domain of China's Muslim minorities,
raising cattle for meat only began to expand in the 1980s, but
remains small-scale and fragmented. In contrast to the pork and
poultry sectors, beef processing has seen relatively little
investment, with just a handful of integrated producers such as
Changchun-based Haoyue Group, Inner Mongolia-based Kerchin, and
Fuhua Meat, located about 50 kms (31 miles) from Beijing.
One of China's earliest beef processors, Fuhua slaughters
30,000 head of cattle a year, with about a quarter of those
raised on its own farm. Its Chinese Yellow-Swiss Simmental
crossbred bullocks are reared in stalls on farmland that once
supplied Chinese emperors, but is now overlooked by high-rise
apartments - a sign of the capital's spreading urban sprawl that
is rapidly swallowing up agricultural land and pushing up
farmers' costs.
Fuhua supplies Yum Brands Inc's KFC and Pizza Hut
chains, government canteens and its own chain of 160 premium
hot-pot restaurants, but on a recent visit, there was little
activity at its modern, halal slaughterhouse. The plant only
operates on two days a week, or at 40 percent capacity, due to a
shortage of live cattle.
"Farmers aren't breeding any more. It gives poor returns and
they prefer to move to cities to work where they can earn 100
yuan ($16.30) a day, while a cow only earns them 3,000 yuan a
year," said Fuhua sales manager Liu Chunsheng.
"The beef market is very scattered. There's not a single big
company," Liu added. "It's to do with capital. This year
everyone's losing money. Live cattle are expensive and imports
are cheap. It's quite simple."
EXPORT APPROVAL
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts China's beef cow
stocks will slip below 2011 levels this year to 46.3 million
head - that's around one beast for every 28 people, compared
with a ratio of 1:11 in the United States. Beef production has
been steady at 5.5-5.6 million tonnes in recent years.
China currently only allows beef imports from Australia, New
Zealand, Argentina, Uruguay and Costa Rica, but recently added
four Canadian firms to its list of approved exporters. It has
also signed a framework deal with India to import buffalo meat.
The United States, the world's fourth-largest beef exporter,
hopes a recent downgrade of its mad cow disease risk status by
the UN World Organization for Animal Health will boost its
chances of gaining a foothold in the growing Chinese market.
Significant quantities of U.S. beef are already smuggled into
China through Hong Kong, and the industry is pushing for new
talks on formal approval when U.S. President Barack Obama meets
President Xi Jinping in California later this week.
"If China opens its market to U.S. and Indian beef, the
growth rate (in imports) will exceed double-digits," said
Rabobank analyst Pan Chenjun.
For now, the Chinese eat just 4-5 kg of beef per head each
year, around a fifth of the global average.
"Chinese knowledge about beef is still very low. We're
teaching butchers how to cut the meat and consumers how to
appreciate a good steak," said Tang at Meat and Livestock
Australia.