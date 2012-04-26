UPDATE 2-BlackRock, China's CIC to launch fund - sources

* BofA Merrill China chairman to head fund - source
* Represents BlackRock's growing presence in Asia
* CIC has obtained $50 billion in additional government
funding
* Fund could be worth "several billion" U.S. dollars - FT
April 26 BlackRock Inc, the world's
biggest asset manager, and China Investment Corp (CIC),
the nation's sovereign wealth fund, have agreed to jointly
launch an investment fund, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
Liu Erfei, chairman of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's China
operations, will leave the bank to run the fund, according to
one of the sources, who did not say where the fund would be
investing.
CIC, set up in 2007, has a mandate to diversify part of
China's $3.3 trillion foreign currency reserves into riskier
overseas assets for higher returns.
"BlackRock's strength is in its familiarity with global
markets and policies, and it can help identify acquisition
targets for Chinese companies," said Cindy Qu, an analyst at
fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. "Meanwhile, the fund enables
BlackRock to benefit from China's outbound investment boom."
Officials from BlackRock, CIC and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong all declined to comment.
The fund was likely to be worth several billion U.S.
dollars, the Financial Times reported earlier.
One purpose of the fund would be to invest in China itself,
the FT said, citing Hu Bing, a senior official at CIC. The
report also quoted unidentified sources as saying the fund's
main focus would be to invest in companies outside China with
technologies or resources that the world's second-largest
economy needs.
The fund would help expand BlackRock's footprint in Asia,
where the asset manager has only a small presence outside of
Japan. In China, BlackRock holds a minority stake in mutual fund
house Bank of China Investment Management Co.
CIC, which managed $410 billion at the end of 2010, has been
stepping up its overseas investments in the aftermath of the
global financial crisis.
Having nearly fully invested its capital, CIC has obtained
an additional $50 billion from China's central bank, sources
told Reuters in February.
The sovereign wealth fund currently oversees about 40
percent of its global portfolio on its own, with the remainder
managed by third-party asset managers.
Last October, CIC and Russian state development bank VEB
agreed to commit $1 billion each in a Russia-China Investment
fund. CIC has also invested in private equity
firms, including Britain's Apax Partners and
Blackstone Group.
Return on CIC's global investment portfolio was 11.7 percent
in 2010 and the cumulative annualised return was 6.4 percent
since inception.
CIC's portfolio allocation in 2010 was 48 percent equities,
27 percent fixed income, 21 percent alternatives and 4 percent
others.
As of end-March, BlackRock's assets under management totaled
$3.7 trillion.