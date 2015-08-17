Deere to resume Tianjin port operations later this week

Aug 17 Deere & Co said on Monday it
expects production to resume later this week at its John Deere
facilities in the Chinese port of Tianjin after huge explosions
in the area killed more than 100 people and displaced thousands
from their homes last week.
The Moline, Illinois-based company said it was aware of only
one employee that remained hospitalized and that person was
injured at home.
Company officials continued cleanup efforts at its
facilities about 3.7 miles (6 km) from the blast area in
preparation of resuming production and bringing employees back
to work, spokesman Ken Golden said in a written statement.
Deere employs 1,300 workers in the Tianjin Economic
Development Area (TEDA)and manufactures agricultural and
construction equipment for customers in China and the
surrounding region.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)