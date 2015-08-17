Initial insurance losses from Tianjin blasts seen at $1 bln-$1.5 bln

HONG KONG Aug 17 Two explosions in the Chinese
port city of Tianjin that killed more than 100 people last week
could generate total insurance losses of between $1 billion and
$1.5 billion, Credit Suisse analysts said citing initial
estimates from Chinese media.
Insurance companies including Zurich and Allianz
said on Friday they had received claims from clients
that had been affected by the disaster but could not provide any
estimate of the potential losses. Chinese insurers are also
expected to be affected.
"It is still very early to determine the level of insured
losses, but the event is likely to be large with initial insured
loss estimates of $1-$1.5 billion and a large number of
insurance companies affected," analyst Arian van Veen said on
Monday in a note, in which he compiled estimates from a range of
Chinese media reports.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Paul Tait)