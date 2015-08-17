Damage from Tianjin blasts keeps John Deere factory closed

NEW YORK Aug 16 Deere & Co.'s John Deere
said on Sunday it has suspended operations near the Chinese port
of Tianjin indefinitely after huge explosions there last week
killed more than 100 people and injured some of the company's
1,300 workers.
The Moline, Illinois-based company did not have an update on
the status of employees who were injured while at their nearby
homes, but said the small number of employees injured at work by
flying glass had only minor injuries.
The windows and doors of several John Deere buildings were
blown out during the blasts, a company spokesman said. At least
one water main broke, causing damage to the engine works
facility, and several ceilings showed signs of damage.
Company officials have not been able to return to the
facilities and fully assess the damage because a government
evacuation order is still in place, the spokesman said.
Employees at the John Deere campus in Tianjin primarily
build agricultural and construction equipment as well as engines
for customers in Asia.
The death toll in the port city hit 112 on Sunday with 95
people still missing, the official Xinhua news agency said,
suggesting the toll could rise significantly.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Eric Walsh)