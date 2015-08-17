Singamas Container says depots damaged, worker missing after Tianjin blast

HONG KONG Aug 17 Singamas Container Holdings
Ltd said on Monday its depots were damaged by two huge
blasts at a warehouse in China's northeastern city of Tianjin
last week and one employee was missing.
The Hong Kong-listed company said it has been unable to
contact one of its employees since the disaster last Wednesday,
while a few other workers suffered minor injuries.
"His condition or whereabouts are still unknown," chairman
Teo Siong Seng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
The company said it was not yet able to estimate the exact
losses due to restricted access to its depots in the affected
area. Its factory in Tianjin was unaffected, it added.
Singamas said it has temporarily suspended operations at its
affected unit, Singamas Logistics (Tianjin) Co Ltd, which
accounts for a small portion of the group's total turnover.
"The board does not consider that the incident will have a
material adverse impact on the group as a whole," Teo said.
The death toll from the disaster has risen to 112. The
number of missing rose to 95, most of them fire fighters, state
media said, suggesting the toll would rise significantly. More
than 720 people remained in hospital.
Chinese soldiers and rescue workers in gas masks and hazard
suits searched for toxic materials in China's port of Tianjin on
Sunday as Premier Li Keqiang arrived to offer condolences, days
after the explosions flattened part of a national development
zone.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Michael Perry)