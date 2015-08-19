Toyota extends halt to Tianjin operations on health concerns

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 19 Toyota Motor Corp. said
on Wednesday its operations near the Chinese port of Tianjin
will remain closed at least until Sunday, extending a suspension
originally set through Wednesday, due to safety concerns after
last week's deadly chemical explosion in the area.
Toyota also said the Changchun plant of Sichuan FAS Toyota
Motor Co Ltd was affected by delays in parts shipments from
Japan and would not be operational on Aug 20 and 21, although it
would make up for lost production by scheduling two substitute
production days.
Toyota, which operates two assembly lines near the Tianjin
port and another line in a different part of the city, said it
has not yet been able to confirm that the sites are safe. The
Chinese government has said there were about 700 tonnes of the
deadly chemical sodium cyanide in the warehouse that blew up.
"Since we have been unable to confirm the safety of the area
in the vicinity of the blast, we have decided to keep production
offline," the company said in an email.
