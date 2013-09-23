Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai appeals life sentence - source

BEIJING, Sept 23 Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai has appealed his life sentence, a source with direct knowledge of the case said.

"He has already appealed," the source said, adding that the appeal process could take up to two months and would be determined by authorities.

Bo, a one-time rising star of China's ruling Communist Party, was sentenced to life in prison for corruption charges on Sunday.

His appeal is unlikely to succeed given that Chinese courts are controlled by the ruling Communist Party.