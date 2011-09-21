Boeing aims to win over half China orders over 20 yrs -exec

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
BEIJING, Sept 21 Boeing Co aims to win at least half of China's anticipated 5,000 new aircraft orders over the next 20 years, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president for sales and marketing for Boeing's commercial airplanes in Greater China and Korea, made the comments in an interview with Reuters.
Mounier spoke on the sidelines of an aviation forum in the Chinese capital. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Kang Xize; Writing by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills.)
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.