Boeing aims to win over half China orders over 20 yrs -exec

BEIJING, Sept 21 Boeing Co aims to win at least half of China's anticipated 5,000 new aircraft orders over the next 20 years, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president for sales and marketing for Boeing's commercial airplanes in Greater China and Korea, made the comments in an interview with Reuters.

Mounier spoke on the sidelines of an aviation forum in the Chinese capital. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Kang Xize; Writing by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills.)