First China onshore bond ETF launches in the United States

NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. investors can now gain direct access to China's onshore bond market through a new exchange-traded fund that invests in a broad swath of the country's swelling fixed-income market, which has largely been closed off to foreigners.

Van Eck Global said on Tuesday that is launching its Market Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF on the NYSE Arca exchange. The fund invests in a broad basket of Chinese bonds, which are denominated in the local currency and issued in mainland China. It will track the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond Index, which includes debt issued by policy banks, sovereigns, and corporate issuers.

It is the first of a handful of U.S.-listed ETFs that U.S. fund managers are readying to launch that will directly access China's nearly $5 trillion onshore bond market. Among other issuers with planned ETFs are Deutsche Bank AG, Global X Funds, and KraneShares, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To access the onshore market, Van Eck has partnered with ChinaAMC, which serves as the sub-adviser to the fund, and has access to the Chinese government-run quota of its local bonds.

While the onshore Chinese bond market carries the currency, default and regulatory risks that might be expected in a fledgling market, their relatively high yields and low correlation to U.S. Treasuries and other global fixed-income and equities markets will make them appealing to investors, analysts say. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)