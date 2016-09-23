版本:
2016年 9月 23日

National Bank of Canada approved to issue bonds in China's interbank market

BEIJING, Sept 23 China's central bank said the National Bank Of Canada has been approved to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($749.7 million) of RMB-denominated bonds in the country's interbank bond market.

The People's Bank of China gave the information in a statement posted on its website on Friday. ($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

