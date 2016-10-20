ChemChina unit's bond volumes spike on takeover debate

HONG KONG Oct 20 Bond volumes for ChemChina's
subsidiary jumped this month, underlining the market's divided
views over the chemical giant's $43.5 billion acquisition of
Swiss-based seeds company Syngenta and possible merger
with China's Sinochem.
Aggregate bond trading volumes in Europe from its unit
Bluestar Finance Holdings Limited have exceeded $186 million for
the month to Oct. 17, data from bond trading platform
MarketAxess showed. Between March and August, volumes
were less than $100 million every month.
China National Chemical Corp, popularly called
ChemChina, has not issued bonds in the offshore market so
investors view dollar bonds from its subsidiary as a proxy.
Investors are concerned ChemChina is highly leveraged,
having aggressively bought assets at home and abroad, but some
see its purchase of Syngenta - China's biggest overseas
acquisition and strategically important to the government - as
giving it more access to funds and positive in the longer run.
A U.S. national security panel has cleared ChemChina's
takeover of Syngenta; but even before the deal is finalised,
chatter of a possible Sinochem and ChemChina merger has added
another twist.
Sources told Reuters the two Chinese state-owned chemical
companies are in talks to create a chemicals, fertiliser and oil
giant with almost $100 billion in annual revenue. Both companies
have denied the merger plans.
"We have seen a lot of trading activity after the Sinochem
headlines," said a Hong Kong-based analyst, citing divergent
views about the benefits of the merger.
"You get a better stronger, business profile but you use up
a lot of debt to fund this expensive transaction."
Fitch has placed ChemChina's BBB-plus rating on "rating
watch positive" saying the acquisition lifts its "overall
strategic importance to China's agriculture and food industry".
But rival Moody's Investors Service, which rates ChemChina's
subsidiary China National Bluestar, has placed it under review
for downgrade as the Syngenta acquisition poses "potential
deterioration in ChemChina's financial profile".
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)