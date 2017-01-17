Capital curbs push Chinese firms to risky, costly dollar bonds

* Chinese firms issuing more dollar bonds, further rise
forecast
* Trend influenced by government curbs on capital outflows
* Real-estate lending curbs also push firms to offshore
market
* Dollar bonds bring higher servicing costs plus forex risk
By Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 China's efforts to support its
currency and cool its hot property market are encouraging more
Chinese companies, including many state firms, to take on extra
cost and risk by raising foreign-currency bonds in Hong Kong and
other offshore locations.
Despite the yuan's nearly 7 percent slump against the dollar
in 2016, Chinese companies including state-owned Bank of China
raised a record $111 billion in offshore dollar
bonds, according to data from Dealogic, up from $88 billion in
2015.
JPMorgan analysts, using their own dataset, are forecasting
another rise this year, even though many economists expect the
yuan to fall further, making the loans more expensive to service
and repay.
The list includes issuers who need dollars to pay for
overseas acquisitions and deals but are unable to use their yuan
after China tightened its grip on capital outflows last year to
support the currency.
"It's getting increasingly difficult to move money out,"
said Shen Weizheng, fund manager at Ivy Capital, which invests
in stocks and bonds in Hong Kong. "So for Chinese companies
eager to invest overseas, the dollar bond market becomes an
easier funding avenue."
State firms are also doing so because the government has
made it easier for them to tap offshore markets, and there is
pressure on them to bring more dollars onshore, investment
bankers said.
Some property firms have also been left with little choice
but to raise money offshore as government measures to contain a
property bubble have included lending restrictions onshore.
Both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have
tightened bond issuance rules for real estate firms since
October, and regulators have repeatedly urged Chinese lenders to
restrict property lending.
Chinese property developers have $7.9 billion in loans
falling due in 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data, which
could push more into offshore markets if they need refinancing.
On top of the exchange risks, the borrowers also have to
swallow much higher borrowing costs.
China Evergrande Group pays a 7 percent yield on
its dollar bonds in Hong Kong, but just 3 percent in China,
while China Aoyuan Property Group raised $250 million
through three-year bonds in early January, paying 6.35 percent,
almost double the average yield on yuan bonds onshore.
Despite the cost, more issuers are lining up for after the
Chinese New Year in late January.
A fund manager at Invesco Asset Management in Hong Kong said
his firm had signed confidential agreements with 10 Chinese
issuers to become their cornerstone investor.
FAST TRACK
An underwriter who helps Chinese firms issue dollar bonds
said state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were keen to issue dollar
bonds partly because "the central government is encouraging them
to bring dollars back to China, and SOEs are not very sensitive
to borrowing costs".
The government fast-tracked approvals for bringing dollar
bond proceeds back onshore for several state firms, in a bid to
ease depreciation pressure on the yuan and slow the pace at
which the country was burning through currency reserves.
Previously, all SOEs needed to register their offshore debt
issuance plans with China's central planning agency, but last
year it allowed 21 SOEs to proceed without registration.
China's local government financing vehicles (LGFV) have also
joined this growing band of bond issuers in Hong Kong.
Last January, Jiangsu NewHeadline Development, a financing
vehicle of the Lianyungang municipal government in Jiangsu
Province, issued $200 million of 3-year bonds paying interest of
6.20 percent.
NewHeadline, the first LGFV to sell offshore bonds, could
have issued yuan bonds onshore paying around 5 percent, without
the risk of the exchange rate moving against them.
"I asked them: your fundamentals are not bad, so why are you
willing to raise funds at a higher cost?" said a fund manager
who subscribed to the bonds. "They said there was a political
target to raise overseas money."
A NewHeadline official told Reuters the purpose was to
"boost our overseas branding, so that more foreign investors
know us". She didn't say why the company, which is mainly
involved in infrastructure and water treatment in China, wanted
overseas branding.
A stream of LGFVs followed in NewHeadline's footsteps, and
the company is mulling a second offshore bond this year.
The attractive yields, combined with investors' expectations
of a rising dollar, led to an increasing number of funds
targeting dollar bonds in China last year.
That fuelled a fivefold increase in the outbound funds held
in a scheme set up a decade ago to let domestic investors invest
overseas, even as Beijing has suspended approvals for new quota
for the scheme as part of its capital curbs.
Quota holders can now rent out their quota for twice the
price they could last year, such is the demand.
(Additional reporting by Jackie Cai in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Vidya Ranganathan and Will Waterman)