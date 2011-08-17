China sells retail bonds in offshore yuan mkt at 1.6 pct

BRIEF-Sanofi CEO: no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
HONG KONG Aug 17 China's Ministry of Finance sold a five billion yuan retail tranche of a 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion) offer at 1.6 percent, the same as a previous sale in November as Beijing takes more steps to deepen the offshore renminbi bond market.
The bond tender was the biggest so far by a single issuer in the growing offshore yuan market and received heavy demand from investors hungry to buy yuan-linked assets.
Since landmark reforms in July 2010 allowed banks in Hong Kong to freely trade renminbi, trade settled in China's currency has grown by six times. Yuan-settled trade accounted for 7 percent of China's total trade in the March quarter compared with less than 1 percent in the prior year.
The growth in offshore yuan trade settlement has boosted the development of a so-called "CNH" market in Hong Kong.
Big name foreign borrowers, including the World Bank, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), McDonald's Corp and Caterpillar , have sold yuan-denominated bonds, or "dim sum" bonds, as they are more colorfully known after a local delicacy.
As of the end of last week, 88 billion yuan ($13.7 billion) worth of dim sum bonds had been issued in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with 42.6 billion yuan worth during all of 2010.
A total of 69 billion yuan worth of bids was received for the 15 billion institutional tranche suggesting heavy demand. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ABIDJAN, Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head of their union said.
SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Loading of cargoes from Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.