UPDATE 3-China to launch fresh pharmaceutical bribery probe - Xinhua

* Pricing of items may be in violation of anti-monopoly law
* Coincides with multiple probes of Chinese business
* Novartis coinfirms opens internal investigation
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Aug 14 China is intensifying its
investigation into rampant bribery in the pharmaceutical and
medical services sector with a fresh three-month probe slated to
begin on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The investigation by the State Administration for Industry
and Commerce (SAIC), a regulator in charge of market
supervision, is aimed at stamping out bribery, fraud and other
anti-competitive practices in various sectors, Xinhua said.
It comes as other Chinese regulators such as the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the police conduct
multiple investigations into how foreign and domestic companies
do business in the world's second-biggest economy.
Much of the focus has been on the pricing of items from
medicine to milk powder and whether companies are violating a
2008 anti-monopoly law.
"It seems that the NDRC and SAIC have learned from their
recent experience that they have the power to force companies to
change their practices and bring prices down," said Sebastien
Evrard, Beijing-based partner at law firm Jones Day, which
specialises in anti-trust law.
"They seem to be willing to exercise their powers in even
more sectors that directly concern consumers."
The SAIC would hand down severe punishment for bribery found
in the bidding process for drugs and medical services as that
hurt the interests of the Chinese people, Xinhua said.
Corruption in China's pharmaceutical industry is fuelled in
part by the low base salaries for doctors at the country's
13,500 public hospitals.
"Commercial bribery not only leads to artificially high
prices, it undermines market order in terms of fair competition
and corrupts social morals and professionalism," Xinhua said.
The NDRC, which oversees pricing, is already investigating
60 foreign and domestic pharmaceutical firms over their pricing
practices. This investigation has yet to conclude.
Separately, the SAIC said it wanted to prevent China's
industry associations from being the "driving force", or
organisers, of monopolistic behaviour, an official at the SAIC,
Cao Hongying, was quoted by Xinhua as saying.
Among the 12 monopoly cases that China has announced, nine
of them were organised by industry associations, Xinhua said.
The investigations underline China's toughening stance on
corruption and high prices in the pharmaceutical industry, as
the government seeks to make healthcare access universal and
faces an estimated $1 trillion healthcare bill by 2020.
Many Chinese prefer foreign brands over local drugs because
of the widespread circulation of fake medicine.
NOVARTIS IN SPOTLIGHT
The latest foreign drugmaker in the spotlight is
Switzerland's Novartis AG, after a Chinese newspaper
reported that it bribed doctors to boost sales in June and July
of this year.
The 21st Century Business Herald quoted an unidentified
former employee, who had supervised sales at large Beijing
hospitals, as saying her manager told her to give 50,000 yuan
($8,200) in kickbacks to doctors to guarantee 640,000 yuan in
cancer drug sales over the period.
It said the employee, identified by the pseudonym Li Li,
asked the company for 5 million yuan or she would take
unspecified action.
Novartis said it could confirm that a former employee had
filed a complaint with the local Chinese labour authority and
also made a claim to the drugmaker for compensation. It said it
had launched an internal investigation through its business
practice office.
"Novartis takes allegations of misconduct seriously and will
take appropriate actions depending on the findings once the
investigation is concluded," the company said in a statement.
Police have detained four Chinese executives of
GlaxoSmithKline and questioned at least 18 other staff
after allegations the British drugmaker funnelled up to 3
billion yuan to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors
and officials.
The British firm has said some of its senior Chinese
executives appear to have broken the law.
Health Ministry officials are also investigating drugmaker
Sanofi SA over bribery allegations, something the
French company has said it was taking "very seriously".
Chinese authorities have also visited sites operated by
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S ; another Danish
firm H.Lundbeck A/S ; Britain's AstraZeneca Plc ;
Eli Lilly & Co and Belgium's UCB SA.
China is increasingly important for big drugmakers, which
rely on growth in emerging markets to offset slower sales in
Western markets. IMS Health, which tracks pharmaceutical
industry trends, expects China to overtake Japan as the world's
second-biggest drugs market behind the United States by 2016.
The SAIC investigation will also look into misleading or
deceptive marketing practices used by car dealers, placement
agencies and real estate agents among others, Xinhua said.