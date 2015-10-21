UK's Cameron says Carnival signs a 2.6 bln pound China JV

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, had signed a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) deal to make new cruise ships during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.