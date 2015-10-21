版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 21日 星期三 23:47 BJT

UK's Cameron says Carnival signs a 2.6 bln pound China JV

LONDON Oct 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, had signed a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) deal to make new cruise ships during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

