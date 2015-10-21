UPDATE 2-Business deals signed during Chinese president's UK visit

(Adds deals)

LONDON Oct 21 Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over the signing of a raft of business deals totalling around 40 billion pounds ($62 billion) with Britain on Wednesday as part of a drive to forge closer ties between the two countries.

Below is a list of the deals announced:

NUCLEAR - HINKLEY POINT

China has agreed to invest 6 billion pounds in EDF's Hinkley Point nuclear project, Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation, in return for help to bring its own nuclear technology to the West in a subsequent project.

AUTOS

Chinese investment into low carbon London black cabs and a deal involving luxury sports carmaker Aston Martin are part of a series of autos announcements.

Aston Martin signed a deal worth 50 million pounds with China Equity - which makes venture capital and private equity investments - to develop its electric Rapide S sports car.

Chinese carmaker Geely , which owns the London Taxi Company, will also invest a further 50 million pounds to enhance its research capabilities and launch a new fleet of zero-emission-capable black cabs.

LEGOLAND

A branch of the Legoland amusement park is to open in Shanghai under a likely $300 million joint venture investment by Britain's Merlin Entertainments Plc.

ROYAL ALBERT DOCK

Chinese developer Advanced Business Park (ABP) said it would team up with fellow Chinese group CITIC as part of plans to develop a new financial district in east London.

In May 2013, ABP was chosen to redevelop a 35-acre site as part of a project that will cost 1.7 billion pounds and create up to 30,000 jobs.

CITIC is taking 40 percent equity in the Royal Albert Docks regeneration project, the British government said.

ABP said it would form an investment company with CITIC and had plans to deliver other major infrastructure and housing projects across Britain, especially in London.

HEALTHCARE

Britain announced the signing of more than 2 billion pounds of healthcare trade deals between Chinese and UK companies, universities and organisations.

GlaxoSmithKline's chief executive is also joining a new panel to promote trade between Britain and China, just over a year after the drugmaker was handed a record fine of nearly $500 million for bribing Chinese doctors.

BP

Oil major BP has signed a $10 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China's Huadian power producer.

BP will supply up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per year over 20 years to Huadian, China's largest gas-fired power generator.

British Prime Minister David Cameron said more than 12 billion pounds worth of oil and gas deals had been signed with China as part of the President Xi Jinping's visit.

CARNIVAL

Cameron said Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise ship operator, had signed a 2.6 billion pound deal to make new cruise ships.

ROLLS-ROYCE

Britain said engineer Rolls-Royce had signed a deal worth 1.4 billion pounds with HNA Group to provide Trent 700 engines to power 20 Airbus A330s. Rolls-Royce and HNA Group have also agreed a TotalCare package for a further 9 Trent 700 engines and 15 Trent XWB engines.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Britain said the company would invest in a new aluminium body plant at a factory in China where it has a joint venture with Chery Automobile Company.

LLOYDS OF LONDON

Insurance market Lloyd's of London struck a partnership agreement to help China Taiping to expand its global business network, Britain said.

(Compiled by Costas Pitas, Kate Holton and William James; editing by Stephen Addison and Guy Faulconbridge)