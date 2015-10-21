版本:
British PM says deals with China total around 40 bln pounds

LONDON Oct 21 Britain and China have signed deals worth around 40 billion pounds ($62 billion), Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"One of the foremost elements of this visit is the huge number of commercial deals that we are signing, totalling almost 40 billion pounds," he told business leaders. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

