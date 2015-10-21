British PM says deals with China total around 40 bln pounds

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 21 Britain and China have signed deals worth around 40 billion pounds ($62 billion), Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"One of the foremost elements of this visit is the huge number of commercial deals that we are signing, totalling almost 40 billion pounds," he told business leaders. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.