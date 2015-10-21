UK's Cameron says seals oil and gas deals worth over 12 bln pounds with China

LONDON Oct 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain had sealed oil and gas deals with China worth more than 12 billion pounds ($18 billion), including with BP Plc, during the state visit of President Xi Jinping.

Listing companies with which Britain had secured Chinese investment, Cameron said: "BP ... including oil and gas deals worth over 12 billion pounds." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)