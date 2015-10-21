UK's Cameron says seals oil and gas deals worth over 12 bln pounds with China

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain had sealed oil and gas deals with China worth more than 12 billion pounds ($18 billion), including with BP Plc, during the state visit of President Xi Jinping.
Listing companies with which Britain had secured Chinese investment, Cameron said: "BP ... including oil and gas deals worth over 12 billion pounds." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.