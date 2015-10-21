版本:
Britain needs trade ties with China to talk about human rights-Cameron

LONDON Oct 21 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain could not have a "frank" discussion with China about issues such as human rights if it did not have a strong economic and trade relationship with the country.

At a joint news conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Cameron also said Beijing had plans to reduce the supply of cheap steel which has hurt Britain's struggling steel making industry. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

