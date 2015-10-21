版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 21日 星期三 23:44 BJT

UK's Cameron says Rolls Royce signs new deal worth 1.4 bln pounds

LONDON Oct 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday British engineer Rolls Royce was signing a deal worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

