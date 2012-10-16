China raises cap on foreign ownership in JV brokerages

BEIJING Oct 16 China revised regulations on Tuesday to allow foreign investors to hold stakes of up to 49 percent in domestic joint-venture securities brokerages, the latest drive to open up the financial sector.

The change was expected after a senior U.S. official said in May that China had agreed to lift the ceiling on foreign ownership of domestic brokerages from 33 percent and allow them to expand into commodities and financial futures trading.

At least one domestic investor must hold no less than 49 percent in joint-venture brokerages, but the requirement does not apply to listed securities firms, according to the rules issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on its website.

Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, UBS AG and Deutsche Bank AG have set up joint-venture brokerages in China.