CORRECTED-Chinese brokers woken from global dreams by market emergency

By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, July 8 The business plans and
overseas ambitions of Chinese brokerages are being shelved as
Beijing pushes them to use their resources to arrest a dramatic
plunge in domestic equity markets that is threatening China's
economic stability.
Twenty-one of China's biggest brokerages were pressed into
service last weekend, pledging to spend 15 percent of their net
assets, roughly 120 billion yuan ($19 billion), to buy stocks as
part of a broad government-led effort to calm what the
securities regulator has called panic.
Securities companies, which have raised $29.4 billion
through international and local share sales this year,
are expected to pump more of their own cash into the market if
share prices fall further, executives and analysts say.
"The top priority for Chinese brokers now is to protect the
stock market," said an executive at a Chinese securities firm in
Shanghai.
Chinese brokers had been looking to use some of the cash
they raised this year to expand their global reach and offer a
full range of products and services abroad, complementing
China's internationalisation of its currency.
Haitong Securities, China's second-biggest
brokerage, in December agreed to pay 379 euros for Portuguese
investment bank Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento SA, while
its Hong Kong-listed firm this year closed a deal to buy Asian
brokerage Japaninvest Group plc.
Now Haitong's attention is squarely on domestic matters, as
its share price has tumbled about 35 percent since end-June. It
has spent at least HK$313 million ($40 million) buying its own
shares in Hong Kong in that period, according to company
filings.
Haitong suspended its shares on Wednesday after a unit of
state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital offered to sell a
block of its shares at a discount of up to 20 percent.
In February, Citic Securities Co said
it spent HK$780 million for KVB Kunlun Financial Group to build
its international capabilities and expand its currency trading
business.
"Those who haven't set up offices in overseas markets may
have to slow down their plans, and those with offshore branches
also won't have energy or time to expand at present," said the
Shanghai-based securities executives.
SHARES PLUNGE
The market rout has been particularly brutal for shares in
Chinese brokers this week.
"Investors are extremely unimpressed with their sudden
conscription into national service, and you can see that in
their share prices," said Matthew Smith, a strategist who covers
the China financials sector for Macquarie.
Citic Securities stock is down more than 23 percent in Hong
Kong since Monday. Shares in Guotai Junan International Holdings
, the offshore arm of China's biggest securities firm,
have fallen more than 28 percent.
Shares in Guolian Securities, which started
trading on Monday, have dropped about 40 percent.
Bond spreads for securities houses have also widened.
All the brokers mentioned in the article declined to comment
on the specifics of their market intervention plans.
At some mainland brokerages, those plans include only giving
customers information that will "stabilise the market", said
another Shanghai-based brokerage employee.
An employee at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities said
that at morning meetings operations departments were being told
by managers to help stabilise markets, which have lost more than
$4 trillion since the start of June - or four times what the
German stock market is worth.
"Especially our bigger investors, we're being told to
comfort them," the worker said.
Shenwan Hongyuan could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Brokerages are also helping themselves by helping the
market, said the employee.
"It's not just a government request," the employee said. "In
the bull market, the brokerages benefited a lot. This is
something we must do."
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI, and Matthew
Miller in BEIJING; Writing by Matthew Miller; Editing by Will
Waterman)