Air China, Air Canada to cooperate on flights

BEIJING Nov 9 Air China and Air
Canada aim to kick off a comprehensive joint operation
scheme late next year, which will cover all flights between the
two countries, the Chinese flag carrier said late on Saturday.
The two carriers, both members of the Star Alliance global
airline network, would cooperate in sales, marketing and airport
service operations for all bilateral flights, the company said
in a brief statement.
Air China currently operates 11 round-trip flights to
Toronto per week, while Air Canada operates 28 round-trip
flights to China, mostly to Beijing and Shanghai. Six other
cities in the countries are also covered via a code-sharing pact
between the two carriers.
Air traffic volume between China and Canada has been growing
by around 11 percent annually in the past five years, according
to Song Zhiyong, the Air China president.
He expected the growth rate to continue, citing the
International Air Transport Association.
(Reporting by Fang Yan; editing by Keiron Henderson)