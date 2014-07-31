Canada takes steps to secure network after China hacking claim

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's top research body has taken steps to tighten security on its computer network, it said on Thursday, days after the government accused state-backed Chinese hackers of breaking into the system.

Canada has declined to give details of the attack on the National Research Council, which works with firms such as aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc, but it took the unprecedented step of pinning the blame on China.

The research body did not say on Thursday what data, if any, had been compromised but said it had isolated its "information holdings" and redesigned its security protocols.

It also plans to build a new technology infrastructure to help guard against "the risk of future cyber threats of this nature."

"Creating a new, secure IT infrastructure within the broader government of Canada network could take approximately one year," it said in the statement on its website.

Beijing on Thursday accused Canada of making irresponsible accusations lacking any credible evidence. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)