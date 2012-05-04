Canada pipeline delays won't stop China investment

* Ambassador says first priorities are education, profit
* Enbridge, Kinder Morgan proposing pipelines
* Investments have hit C$20 billion
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, May 4 Delays in building
pipelines to carry oil from the oil sands of Alberta to Canada's
West Coast for shipment to Asia should not squelch a boom in
investments in the country's energy resources by Chinese
companies, China's ambassador to Canada said on F rid ay.
Spending by Chinese state-owned enterprises in Canadian oil
sands and shale gas companies and projects has hit roughly C$20
billion ($20.1 billion), with the first priorities to learn
about the business and show a profit, Zhang Junsai told
reporters after speaking to a conference on Chinese investment
in Canada.
China imports oil and gas from Australia, Qatar, Russia and
elsewhere, so supplies from Canada can wait, Zhang said.
"There's investment opportunity because Canada's open for
international investment. If there's opportunity, Chinese
companies will come to take some shares, as I say, to learn from
Canada," he told reporters.
"We can buy our resources, our energy, from other channels.
There are a lot of channels. But we'll work on Canada's exports
to China of oil and gas. That will happen in the next few
years."
The government of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has
made diversifying exports of Canadian oil to Asian markets a
major initiative, but pipeline capacity is limited for
transporting crude to port on the West Coast.
Enbridge Inc and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
are proposing multibillion-dollar pipeline projects to
move the crude to the Pacific Ocean from Alberta, but both face
opposition from environmental groups and aboriginal communities.
Enbridge's C$5.5 billion Northern Gateway project is
currently the subject of public hearing process that is not
expected to be completed before the end of 2013.
Still, Sinopec, PetroChina and other
Chinese companies have been among the most enthusiastic
investors in Canada's oil patch.
The current lack of pipeline capacity may not hinder
investment, but the addition of such infrastructure will likely
multiply it, said Gordon Houlden, director of the University of
Alberta's China Institute, which hosted the conference.
"Those big firms, they want to make a profit. They don't
have to have a direct means of carrying oil to China," said
Houlden, a former Canadian diplomat in China.
"But I think when that means exists you'll see even greater
interest, partly because China's got strategic concerns about
the Middle East, which aren't going to go away."