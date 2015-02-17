UPDATE 1-Canada has 3-4 years to take advantage of yuan hub -Chinese banker

(Adds clearing function launch date, Bank of Canada limits on
swap agreement)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Feb 17 Canada will have only three or
four years to take advantage of its renminbi clearing hub before
China liberalizes its capital account and so reduces the
competitive advantage the hub creates, a Chinese banker key to
the operation said on Tuesday.
During Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's visit to
China in November, it was announced that a clearing hub for the
yuan, or renminbi, would be established in
Toronto, the first such hub in the Americas.
The Canadian subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd has been designated as the hub's
clearing bank, and the president of the Canadian unit, William
Zhu, described the time challenge to the House of Commons
finance committee on Tuesday.
That challenge is a "quite limited time window for us to
implement it because China is liberalizing (its) capital account
I guess in the future three or four years," Zhu said.
"So we've only got four years to take advantage of (the)
renminbi clearing center to fully utilize our competitive
advantages."
Zhu announced a March 23 launching ceremony for the clearing
function of the Canadian hub, which will enable companies
trading with China to settle transactions in the Chinese
currency itself, rather than having to use the U.S. dollar or
other currencies as intermediaries.
Speaking to reporters, Zhu urged Canadian banks to develop a
full suite of products in renminbi which can serve clients in
Canada and outside the country.
Zhu also said that since Canada is only a medium-sized
market, the hub will need to link up with companies throughout
North and South America to generate larger trading volumes.
During the same committee testimony, Bank of Canada official
Paul Chilcott described the use of the swap agreement set up in
November between the Canadian central bank and its Chinese
counterpart, the People's Bank of China.
The agreement, which would allow for the swap of Canadian
dollars for up to 200 billion yuan ($32.0 billion US), is
intended only as a last resort to support the stability of the
Canadian financial system, not to provide credit backstop for
any particular investor.
"The bar would be very high," Chilcott said. "Institutions
have to manage their renminbi liquidity just as they have to
manage their liquidity in other currencies on their own account,
including having plans in stressed circumstances."
($1=6.25 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Christian Plumb)