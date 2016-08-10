UPDATE 1-Canada, China meet to solve canola spat as deadline looms

(Adds comments by Chinese and Canadian officials)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 10 Canadian officials
are in Beijing this week to try to convince China to back off a
plan to toughen its standard for Canada's canola shipments,
which has stalled C$2 billion ($1.53 billion) in trade,
government and industry officials said on Wednesday.
China's quarantine authority AQSIQ told Ottawa in February
that it would impose a stricter inspection standard for canola
shipments starting April 1. It later postponed the move to Sept.
1. Canada is the biggest exporter of canola, used mainly to
produce vegetable oil.
AQSIQ and other Chinese officials are meeting through Friday
with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), as well as
Canada's agriculture and trade departments, said Patti Miller,
president of industry group Canola Council of Canada, which is
also at the discussions.
"It's a pretty difficult time right now," Miller said in an
interview from Beijing. "Both sides have been very open in
expressing their desire to find a resolution, but there is a
significant difference in opinion."
Canadian canola shipments for delivery in China after Sept.
1 have stopped, she said.
China for years has raised concerns about blackleg disease
spreading from Canadian canola into Chinese crops of rapeseed,
another name for the oilseed. Traders have suggested that
China's real reason for a higher standard is that its domestic
rapeseed oil stocks are high.
The two countries' inspection agencies are working to find a
"reasonable solution," said Yang Yundong, spokesman for the
Chinese Embassy in Canada.
China's new standard would allow no more than 1 percent
foreign material, such as straw, per shipment, compared with the
current maximum of 2.5 percent. The tougher standard would raise
cleaning costs and risk, exporters have said.
Canada's farming and crop handling practices, along with
China's crushing process, mitigate any plant health risks, said
CFIA spokeswoman Maria Kubacki.
At stake for Canada is the potential loss of its biggest
canola market for exporters including Viterra Inc
and Cargill Ltd, just as farmers harvest a
big crop.
For China, the dispute may hurt its push for a free trade
deal with Canada.
"There's an expectation from all that we meet in the middle
here," said Guy Gallant, spokesman for Canadian Agriculture
Minister Lawrence MacAulay, from Ottawa.
Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland met Chinese Commerce
Minister Gao Hucheng last week about the issue, and is focused
on finding a solution, said Freeland's spokesman, Alex Lawrence.
($1 = 1.3053 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)