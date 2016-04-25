China expected to see $538 bln capital exodus in 2016, IIF says

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 Global investors are expected to pull $538 billion out of China's slowing economy in 2016, the Institute of International Finance estimated on Monday, although the pace of outflows has dropped.
That number would be down a fifth from the $674 billion pulled out last year, the industry association said, but could accelerate again if fears of a "disorderly" drop in the yuan re-emerge.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.