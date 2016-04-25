版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 20:53 BJT

China expected to see $538 bln capital exodus in 2016, IIF says

| LONDON, April 25

LONDON, April 25 Global investors are expected to pull $538 billion out of China's slowing economy in 2016, the Institute of International Finance estimated on Monday, although the pace of outflows has dropped.

That number would be down a fifth from the $674 billion pulled out last year, the industry association said, but could accelerate again if fears of a "disorderly" drop in the yuan re-emerge.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐