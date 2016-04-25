UPDATE 2-China expected to see $538 bln capital exodus in 2016, IIF says

(Adds detail on future flow expectations)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 25 Global investors are expected
to pull $538 billion out of China's slowing economy in 2016, the
Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated on Monday,
although the pace of outflows has dropped.
That number would be down a fifth from the $674 billion
pulled out last year, the industry association said, but could
accelerate again if fears re-emerge of a "disorderly" drop in
the yuan, or the renminbi, as the currency is also known.
Capital exodus from China can influence emerging markets
more generally, partly because of its sheer size and partly
because sustained outflows can trigger more exchange rate
volatility, which could then feed a fresh wave of outflows.
"A sharp drop in the renminbi would likely spark a renewed
sell-off of global risk assets and trigger a flight of portfolio
capital from emerging markets," the IIF said in a new report.
"Moreover, a sharp depreciation of the renminbi could lead
to a round of competitive devaluation in other emerging markets,
particularly in those with close trade linkages to China."
For now, though, outflows are slowing. Roughly $35 billion
was pulled out in March, bringing the total since the start of
the year to around $175 billion, well below the pace seen in the
second half of 2015.
The IIF cited progress Chinese authorities had made in
easing worries about the yuan's direction. They have emphasised
there is more focus on its value against a basket of currencies,
rather than just the U.S. dollar.
One "important unknown", however, is the threshold of
currency reserves below which Chinese authorities would start to
worry. They might then either allow the yuan to fall again or
markedly tighten capital controls.
Headline reserves have already fallen from $4 trillion in
June 2014 to around $3.2 trillion in February 2016. That is
still high compared with most countries.
But using another calculation, developed by the IMF, the
cushion between actual reserves and what could be required, has
dropped to 15 percent from 50 percent just under two years ago.
"From this perspective, continued large capital outflows
could lower the country's official reserves to a level that is
regarded as inadequate without a serious tightening of capital
controls," the IIF said.
China accounted for almost 30 percent of total foreign
capital inflows to emerging markets between 2000 and the end of
2014, a total of around $3.6 trillion.
Since then, however, outflows have taken hold, driven mainly
by foreign banks cutting credit to Chinese firms, the firms
themselves paying back their debt or international investors
reducing holdings of yuan deposits.
Over the medium term, though, China should benefit from
structural factors, the IIF said.
The IMF's decision late last year to include the yuan in its
quasi-currency 'SDR' basket should help inflows, while they
could be "substantial" if major stock and bond index providers
add China's domestic securities to their benchmark indices.
MSCI is set to decide on whether to include Chinese A-shares
in its 23-country benchmark EM index in June.
