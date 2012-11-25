China lands fighter jet on new carrier in show of force

SHANGHAI Nov 25 China has carried out its first
successful landing of a fighter jet on its first aircraft
carrier, state media said on Sunday, a symbolically significant
development as Asian neighbours fret about the world's most
populous country's military ambitions.
The home-built J-15 fighter jet took off from and landed on
the Liaoning, a reconditioned Soviet-era vessel from Ukraine
which only came into service in September this year.
China ushered in a new generation of leaders this month at
the 18th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, with outgoing
President Hu Jintao making a pointed reference to strengthening
China's naval forces, protecting maritime interests and the need
to "win local war".
China is embroiled in disputes with the Philippines and
Vietnam over South China Sea islands believed to be surrounded
by waters rich in natural gas. It has a similar dispute with
Japan over islands in the East China Sea.
It has also warned the United States, with President Barack
Obama's "pivot" to Asia, not to get involved.
"We should make active planning for the use of military
forces in peacetime, expand and intensify military preparedness,
and enhance the capability to accomplish a wide range of
military tasks, the most important of which is to win local war
in an information age," Hu said.
China has advertised its long-term military ambitions with
shows of new hardware, including its first test flight of a
stealth fighter jet in early 2011, an elite helicopter unit and
the launch of the aircraft carrier.
China is boosting military spending by 11.2 percent this
year, bringing official outlays on the People's Liberation Army
to 670.3 billion yuan ($100 billion) for 2012, after a 12.7
percent increase last year and a near-unbroken string of
double-digit rises across two decades.
Beijing's public budget is widely thought by foreign experts
to undercount its real spending on military modernisation, which
has drawn repeated calls from the United States for China to
share more about its intentions.
China's state-run Xinhua news portal said the J-15 - which
can carry multi-type anti-ship, air-to-air, and air-to-ground
missiles - is comparable to the Russian Su-33 jet and the U.S.
F-18. It did not say when the landing on the carrier took place.