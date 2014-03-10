版本:
China passenger vehicle market rose 18 pct in Feb - Bloomberg

SHANGHAI, March 10 Passenger vehicle sales in China rose 18 percent in February, bolstered by robust sales at Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data from the China Association of Automobile Manufactures (CAAM).

Wholesale deliveries of cars, multi-purpose and sport utility vehicles climbed to 1.31 million units in February, according to the report.

Last month, Toyota reported a 43.1 percent rise in sales, while Ford's sales in China jumped 67 percent.

Local Chinese brands registered their sixth consecutive monthly decline in market share, Bloomberg reported.
