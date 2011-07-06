UPDATE 1-No state bailout needed for China govt debt-top banker

* China Construction Bank chairman plays down risks of local debt

* Says not concerned about Temasek's stake sale (Add comments from Guo on local debt, CCB stake)

BEIJING, July 6 China's trillions of yuan of local government debt is a "big issue" for the economy but a bailout by the central Chinese government is unnecessary, a top Chinese banker said on Wednesday.

Guo Shuqing, the chairman of China Construction Bank , said at an academic forum that the local government debt's impact on the banking industry is "not so big that a (central) government rescue is needed".

To build much-needed infrastructure and stimulate economic growth in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, local Chinese governments have borrowed massively and investors worry these loans could hobble banks and the economy if they sour.

China's state auditor has estimated that local Chinese governments have borrowed a total of 10.7 trillion by the end of last year.

But Guo played down risks from the debt for his bank, China's second largest.

"For my bank, I don't think it's a big problem," Guo told the forum in English.

"We just choose the good projects, good companies. We also have a lot of measures to control the risk. Also these projects usually have very good cash flows," Guo said.

He added that he was confident China's economy would grow at least 9 percent this year, countering investor concerns that China's debt mess would deteriorate markedly when growth slows.

Guo too brushed aside concerns about the sale of 1.5 billion China Construction Bank shares by Singapore state investor Temasek for HK$9.39 billion ($1.2 billion).

"They're still our No.3 shareholder. I think they just did some short-term adjustments because of portfolio adjustments and cash balance. I am not worried about it," Guo said.

He added he has not heard of any plans by Bank of America Corp to cut its stake in his bank. There is talk that Bank of America could sell off a majority of its 10.6 percent stake when a lock-up period expires at the end of August.

China's mountain of local government debt has long been seen as a major risk by investors. The worry is that slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy could set off a wave of loan defaults and hobble its banking system. ($1 = 7.780 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Terril Jones; Editing by Kevin Yao)